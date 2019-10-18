WINDHAM – Eugene Lionel Arsenault, 94, of Windham, passed away at Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough on Oct. 13, 2019. Eugene was born on May 20, 1925, and was the son of Octave and Amanda (Michaud) Arsenault and grew up in Westbrook. He served as a Navy corpsman for 14 years then returned to Westbrook and worked at S. D. Warren in the shipping department until his retirement in 1987.

Eugene and his wife, Eleanor (Sawyer), enjoyed traveling all over the country, the Caribbean, and Europe. They lived in Windham before retiring to Deming, New Mexico, and lived there until her passing in 2011. His greatest pride was caring for her at home as her health declined. Eugene loved the Yankees, Patriots, and Notre Dame football. He would have eaten out every day if someone would take him, and he especially enjoyed everyone at what he called the Ranchero; the rest of us refer to it as Rustler’s Steakhouse.

He is survived by his daughter, Joyce Hebert, son-in-law, Philip, his granddaughters, Alicia Gardiner, her husband, Jeremy, and Emily Belanger, and her wife, Kayla, as well as his great-grandchildren, Camden, Kellen, and Teagan Gardiner. He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond, and sister, Rita Brandt, both of Westbrook.

His family appreciates the wonderful in-home care provided by Home Instead. His last months at Maine Veterans’ Home provided a community of care and compassion that we will always be grateful for.

Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine, 04062. To express condolences or participate in Eugene’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

