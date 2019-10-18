WESTBROOK – Winship “Chip” Barton Moody Sr., 86, passed away peacefully, Oct. 16, 2019, with loving family at his side, after a long illness. He was born March 14, 1933, in Portland, Maine, to the late James L. Sr. and Ethelyn H. Moody. He was raised on State Street in Gorham, Maine with his brother James Jr. and his sister, Beverly. Chip graduated from the University of Maine with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering, and a graduate certificate in pulp and paper technology and management (1956). A gifted athlete, he lettered in basketball and baseball; was class president, student senate president, president of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and served as second lieutenant U.S. Army Signal Corps and received an honorable discharge in 1956. Chip joined Rice Barton Corporation, Worcester, Mass., in 1961, becoming CEO and chairman of the board, retiring in 1990. He was a talented entrepreneur in business and investment.An accomplished golfer, he shot 10 holes-in-one, won five club championships and four senior club championships, and he served as president and on the board of directors for the Profile Senior Golf Association. Chip had a passion for piloting his helicopter; woodworking, caring for his garden and homes, and his two golden retrievers, Oscar and Major. His main pleasure was his family and he will be greatly missed by all.Chip was married to the love of his life, Marion “Rea” Hoyt Moody for 42 years; living in Worcester, Mass.; Center Harbor, N.H.; and recently Portland, Maine. Chip is survived by his loving wife, Rea, and four children: Thad Moody (wife Roxanne), Kimberly Moody (husband Gordy Scannell), Shawn Moody (wife Christina), and Winship “Chip” Moody, Jr. (wife Suzanne); and two stepdaughters, Anne Beall and Katherine Ellinghausen (husband Tom); his brother, James L. Moody Jr., and sister, Beverly McGraw, and 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.Friends and family are invited to visit the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee at 2 p.m., on Sunday, October 20, followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service. A private committal service will be held the following day. To express condolences or participate in Chip’s online tribute, please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chip’s existing Pulp and Paper scholarship fund at the University of Maine, Orono.

