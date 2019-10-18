SCARBOROUGH — Mary Kate Bayer’s goal with 7:25 remaining lifted 11th-seeded Falmouth to a 2-1 upset over sixth-seeded Scarborough in a Class A South field hockey preliminary-round game Saturday.

Sarah Greenlaw turned aside 15 shots to earn the shutout for Falmouth (7-8-1), which advances to face No. 3 Gorham in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Abby Roy stopped three shots for Scarborough (9-5-1).

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, WINDHAM 1: Adriana Marianacci took a pass at the post from Olivia Lambert and put home the winner in the second half as the eighth-seeded Golden Trojans (8-6-1) edged the ninth-seeded Eagles (7-8) in a Class A South prelim at Saco.

Thornton’s Jaigan Boudreau opened the scoring on a penalty corner in the first half, but Danielle Libby answered on a penalty corner 8:26 later.

Madison Vachon recorded three saves for the Trojans. Windham’s Molly McAllister had five saves.

Thornton faces top-seeded Biddeford in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

SANFORD 3, KENNEBUNK 1: Phoebe Joy scored two second-half goals – one on a penalty stroke – to lead the seventh-seeded Spartans (9-6) past the 10th-seeded Rams (6-8-1) in a Class A South prelim in Sanford.

Alysha Simpson also scored for Sanford, which advances to face No. 2 Massabesic in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

BANGOR 3, LEWISTON 2: The eighth-seeded Rams (7-8) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and held off the ninth-seeded Blue Devils (4-10-1) in a Class A North prelim in Bangor.

Charlotte Gastonguay and Alexis Freeman scored for Lewiston.

Bangor advanced to play top-ranked Skowhegan in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

SOCCER

WELLS 7, POLAND 2: Sarah Webb converted a pair of penalty kick in the span of a minute early in the first half, and the Warriors (6-7) cruised past the Knights (1-13) in Poland.

Abby Durost also scored twice, and Sydney Belanger, Franny Ramsdell and Emma Badger each had a goal and an assist for Wells. Grace Boucher contributed an assist.

Madison Goss got both goals for Poland.

PORTLAND 4, MARSHWOOD 1: Kendall Sniper set up goals by Annika More and Toni Stevenson as the Bulldogs (10-2-1) overcame an early deficit against the Hawks (7-7) in South Berwick.

Annika More put home a cross from Sniper, and Stevenson finished a rebound after a shot by Sniper.

Stevenson and More each added a goal in the second half.

Serafina Melino scored on a set piece from 45 yards to give Marshwood a 1-0 lead.

MESSALONSKEE 2, BRUNSWICK 1: Lydia Bradfield scored both goals to lead the Eagles(7-3-3) to a win over the Dragons (10-3) in Oakland.

Hannah DelGiudice made eight saves for Messalonskee.

Molly Taub scored for Brunswick, and Aisley Snell stopped six shots.

MARANACOOK 4, MORSE 1: Evelyn St. Germain scored two goals to lead the Black Bears (8-2-3) over the Shipbuilders (5-7-1) in Readfield.

Ella Delisle and Grace Dwyer each added a goal, and Emily Harper recorded three assists.

Morse got a goal from Emily Martin.

VOLLEYBALL

SANFORD/NOBLE 3, KENNEBUNK 1: Sage Study had 10 kills and five blocks for the Spartans (2-12) as they defeated the Rams (1-12) at Sanford, 25-23, 12-25, 25-20, 25-20.

Lillian Findlan contributed eight kills and a pair of blocks, Grace Curley had 16 digs, and Tori Lawrence and Grace Davie combined for 26 assists.

BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 2: The Dragons (3-10) rallied after losing two of the first three games to defeat the Trojans (10-3) in Saco, 25-12, 15-25, 16-25, 25-23, 15-11.

Naomi Martin led the Dragons with 21 assists. Brunswick had 22 aces and just five service errors.

CHEVERUS 3, DEERING 1: Liza Rogers recorded 13 kills, seven digs, five aces and four blocks to help the Stags (8-5) rally for a 20-25, 26-24, 25-22, 27-25 victory at Deering (1-12).

Alex Hammond also had 13 kills, Kristina Matkevich added eight kills, and Maddie Williams had 19 assists.

Aalliyah Ferreira led Deering with 12 kills. Rachel Pardi contributed 10 kills, and Janella Ridge had seven aces.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, MASSABESIC 0: Maria Degifico had nine kills and eight digs, and Ashlee Aceto finished with 26 assists as the Red Riots (11-3) cruised to a 25-12, 25-14, 25-19 win over the Mustangs (3-10) at South Portland.

Pearl Friedland-Farley helped with 16 digs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »