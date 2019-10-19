EVERETT, Mass. — Water pouring from the ceiling forced poker players at a Boston-area casino to fold their hands and scramble from the room.

The ceiling in a poker room at the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor sprung a leak on Friday night.

A casino spokeswoman says the damage was limited to one room in the Everett facility that opened in June.

Nicole Straight, who drove from Connecticut to play poker, told WFXT-TV it was suddenly “raining from the ceiling ” so she grabbed her chips and left, but not everyone was so lucky.

Don Martini told WBZ-TV water was splashing on the tables and some people got wet as well. Martini and his wife say the indoor rain shower won’t stop them from returning to the casino.

