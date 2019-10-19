BIDDEFORD – Simonne Dubois, 91, passed away peacefully Oct. 15, 2019, due to natural causes. She was born June 7, 1928, in Biddeford, Maine, to Adrienne and Albert Lessard. She married Fernand Dubois in April of 2004.

Simonne was predeceased by her first husband, Ralph Labrecque and her three brothers, Phil, Al and Roland Lessard. She is survived by her brothers, Don Lessard, Ray Lessard, Andy Lessard and her sister, Claudette Camire; also her five children, Donald Labrecque, Linda Talbot, Michael Labrecque, Carol Couture and James Labrecque and their spouses. She also had nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She loved to sing in the choir, make cookies for her children and sew. She enjoyed walks with Fern, going out to eat and taking car rides.

She was one who looked after her children with a warm touch and a loving heart. Please join us in celebrating her life at St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. for a graveside service. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

