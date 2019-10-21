Arrests

10/7 at 1:22 p.m. Jeremy Alley, 39, of Court Street, Auburn, was arrested on a probation hold by Officer Scott Hendee on Winn Road, and charged with eluding a police officer, endangering the welfare of a child and imprudent speed.

10/9 at 3:23 a.m. Leslie Walker, 58, of Oak Lane, Windham, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road, and charged with attaching false plates and violation of conditions of release.

10/10 at 2:23 a.m. Mark Daniels, 32, of Papoose Island Road, Raymond, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke in Gray on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/13 at 12:23 a.m. Daniel Paul, 65, of East Elm Street, Yarmouth, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Blanchard Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/13 at 11:17 p.m. James Devaul, 40, of Orchard Street, Auburn, was arrested by Sgt. Antonio Ridge on Gray Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

9/9 at 8:10 a.m. Eddy Rukundo, 27, of Westbrook Street, South Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Jake Lachance on Skillin Road on a charge of passing a stopped school bus while its lights are flashing.

Fire calls

10/9 at 3:01 p.m. Invalid assist on Hillcrest Drive.

10/9 at 7:30 p.m. Building fire in Gray.

10/13 at 4:23 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on George Road.

10/15 at 9:29 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Gray and Blackstrap roads.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to seven calls from Oct. 9-15.

