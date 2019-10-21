AUGUSTA — The state of Maine has adopted a symbol that’ll be used on marijuana products sold for adult consumption.
The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy partnered with the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission to unveil a shared universal symbol for marijuana and marijuana products.
The symbol, already in use in Massachusetts, features a red triangle with text reading, “CONTAINS THC.” THC is the active ingredient that produces marijuana’s high.
Maine voters approved legal adult-use marijuana at the polls in November 2016, and the road to legal sales has been long and bumpy.
Officials expect marijuana enthusiasts will probably be able to purchase their preferred products in retail stores by March 2020.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Maine adopts a symbol for marijuana products
-
Uncategorized
U.S. stocks close broadly higher, led by tech companies, banks
-
Boston Red Sox
Tom Caron: World Series reveals what Red Sox sorely lack
-
Nation & World
Drug distributors, drugmaker reach $260 million deal to settle opioid lawsuit
-
Sports
Four-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan retires
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.