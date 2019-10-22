FALMOUTH — The transfer station is extended its hours through Oct. 26 to help residents that need to clean up after the recent storm. The station will be open noon-4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The transfer station is located off Woods Road. Call 781-3141 for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: