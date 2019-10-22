Taryn and Ben Marcus had hoped hemp was going to be the cash crop of their dreams, bringing in enough money so they would no longer have to borrow against their Whitefield farm each spring to tide them over until the strawberry crop was ready to pick.

Instead, their hemp harvest – which garnered national headlines as Maine’s first pick-your-own hemp operation – is turning into a nightmare as the couple’s bank and insurance agency has canceled their accounts, putting the 180-acre farm, farm store and family home at risk.

This even though hemp is not marijuana, cannot get you high and is legal under state and federal law.

“We tiptoed out of the dark woods of prohibition, guided by our elected officials, and wham, we got run over by everyone’s other favorite institutions, banks and insurance companies,” said Taryn Marcus. “We were completely blindsided… what’s the point of legalizing hemp if we can’t actually farm it?”

On Friday, the couple’s bank, Camden National, called to say it was closing the farm’s bank account and calling the $12,000 equipment loan it had just issued for a produce cooler the couple had ordered but has yet to even receive, Marcus said.

This comes on the heels of Acadia Insurance deciding to cancel the policy that covers the 180-acre Uncas Farm, Sheepscot General Store and the couple’s personal home. Without insurance, the couple’s privately held mortgage could get called at any time.

Acadia’s parent company, W.R. Berkley of Connecticut, said the insurance company doesn’t comment on individual policies or clients, and refused to answer questions about its current hemp policies.

The couple’s plight attracted the attention of Gov. Janet Mills and Maine Agriculture Commissioner Amanda Beal, who sent a letter Tuesday to federal regulators calling for federal government regulation and guidance for commercial hemp production.

“It has come to our attention that growers in Maine are receiving notices of bank account closures and insurance policies not being renewed because of uncertainty around federal hemp regulations,” they wrote. “These are troubling developments that stifle the growth and aspirations of hardworking farm businesses.”

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, believes the answer to the problem facing Sheepscot General Store and Farm won’t be fully resolved until Congress passes the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, which would allow all cannabis-related businesses, including hemp and marijuana, access to traditional banking.

Renee Smyth, marketing officer at Camden National, declined to discuss the specifics surrounding Sheepscot General’s situation, citing customer privacy. But she said that in general, although growing and selling hemp is now legal, banking regulators have offered no guidance on how banks can ensure they’re following the new federal law.

“The conundrum between these small businesses and us, is that we don’t have guidance for how to bank businesses like that,” Smyth said. “We want to work with those businesses. We want to help them grow, but we’re kind of caught in this middle-ground.”

