SANFORD – Tillie Anderson, 68, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Sanford, with her family by her side, on Oct. 18, 2019.

She was born in Bar Harbor on Dec. 5, 1950, the daughter of James and JoAnn Cantwell. She was the youngest of three sisters. Graduating from Ellsworth High School in 1968, she then moved to Portland to attend Mercy Hospital School of Nursing earning her Nursing Certificate in June, 1971. Tillie then was employed at Mercy Hospital as a registered nurse.

In 1979, Tillie moved her family to Sanford to be closer to her parents and to continue her nursing career. She resided there until her death.

Along with nursing, Tillie’s other major love was her family. She also enjoyed frequent visits and trips with her lifelong friend Janice. She lived for celebrations with all of her children, grandchildren and a great grand child. As the matriarch she made sure all were gathered for every birthday, and the birthday person was spoiled.

Birthdays were small compared to Christmas. With the help of Aunt Alice, Tillie made Christmas like living in Santa’s Village with lights, presents, and music. Christmas Day was filled with laughter, good cheer and enough food for an army.

Tillie was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Marcia Sawyer.

Survivors include her children, Timothy, Kate, Sarah, and PJ; grandchildren, Thomas, Corey, Cassie, Averi, Christopher, Matthew, Samuel, Gabe, Zach, AJ, Kylie, and Brayden; and a sister, Alicia, and a brother-in-law Vic.

She will be smiling down on the rest of her aunts and uncles and her many nephews and nieces along with their children, especially her nephew Chris who she spoke to on the phone each and every night. She will count on Laura and Keisha to continue to make sure that family traditions here in Sanford will always be the same. She will also be counting on Carl A.K.A “Schneider” to make sure the house stays in one piece. Tillie is one of a kind and the world will never be the same without her. She will be impossible to replace, and never forgotten.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 24 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Thérèse Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave, Sanford with a burial to follow at Oakdale Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider:

The American Heart Association at

P.O. Box 417005

Boston, MA 02241-7005

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous