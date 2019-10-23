PROMOTIONS

Matthew Talbot, an 18-year veteran with the Maine Marine Patrol, was promoted to the newly created rank of captain. In the new role, Talbot will be responsible for planning, directing, overseeing, and evaluating all activities within Marine Patrol’s Special Services Division which includes the Underwater Recovery Team, the Maritime Security Team, the Firearms Team, and the Whale Disentanglement Team.

Stephen B. Wade from the firm of Skelton Taintor & Abbott has been honored on the 2019 New England Super

Lawyers list. Braden M. Clement, Amy Dieterich and Jordan Payne Hay have been named to Rising Stars. Dieterich is recognized for the third year in the area of business litigation and Clement for the fourth year in the areas of general litigation and personal injury. Hay is recognized for the first time. Her practice includes employment law, civil rights, human resources support and intellectual property.



Portland-based ReVision Energy was named the Clean Energy Company of the Year by the New England Clean Energy Council, an industry trade group. ReVision Energy is an employee-owned solar company and certified B Corp with more than 250 employees. ReVision Energy co-founder Fortunat Mueller accepted the award from NECEC President and founder Peter Rothstein.

Gerald F. Petruccelli, Michael K. Martin, and James B. Haddow of Petruccelli, Martin & Haddow LLC have been for inclusion in the 2019 edition of New England Super Lawyers. Petruccelli was selected for his work in the practice areas of business litigation, alternative Dispute resolution and appellate law; Martin for his work in the practice areas of business litigation, personal injury – general: plaintiff, and construction litigation: business; and Haddow for his work in the practice areas of business litigation, insurance coverage, and land use/zoning.

