WATERBORO—Gorham nipped at Massabesic’s heels into the fourth quarter on Friday night, Oct. 18: The Rams trailed just 20-14 with plenty of time available in the stretch to string together a successful last series and pull out a comeback triumph.

Gorham couldn’t turn in the defensive stand they needed, however: The Mustangs managed a breakaway TD to push ahead 26-14 and emerge victorious in the end.

Massabesic jumped on top 12-7 through the first half. The Mustangs possessed last in those uphill 24 minutes, threatening to secure the momentum before the break, but the Rams’ defense slowed them sufficiently to force a punt. Kyle Skolfield deserves props for great coverage on a pass play during Massabesic’s final set of downs.

Gorham began the latter half with the ball: Landon Bickford returned the kickoff to first and 10 at the Rams’ 34 – a great start for the team. But all too soon, Mustang Ricky Hendrix stripped star Gorham runningback Tyler Rollins of the ball. Massabesic recovered.

Shortly, Mustangs QB Nick Roberge somehow emerged still standing from a crowd of would-be Rams tacklers and jaunted 11 yards across the goal-line. 20-7.

Rollins brought Gorham back within six early in the fourth, when he plunged up the middle from second and goal at the Massabesic two. Touchdown. Isaac Rollins split the uprights prettily for a PAT and 20-14.

The Mustangs killed all the minutes they could on their next possession. As it turned out, though, they didn’t need to worry so hard about leaving the Rams so little time to work with: Roberge broke away for another TD with just about 4:00 left on the clock.

Four minutes wasn’t nearly time for Gorham to tally two twice, and they ultimately fell.

The Rams drop to 2-6 in Class B South. They close their regular schedule next Friday at Westbrook.

Massabesic sits at 5-2; the Mustangs are also members of B South.

