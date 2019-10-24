It may be a bit old hat for Wells, but Friday’s game will be a fresh experience for York High football coach Matt Nelson. The Wildcats are home against Wells at 6 p.m. in the regular-season finale for both teams, who are each 6-1 in Class C South.

At stake is the second seed in the division behind unbeaten Leavitt, which hosts Morse (1-6).

“At this point in the season, being involved in a big game is really exciting for the program,” said Nelson, in his second year as the Wildcats’ coach. “You’ve got both teams trying to get to 7-1 and battling for second place.”

Across the state, teams in Classes B, C, D and the eight-man league will strive this weekend to land a playoff spot or strengthen playoff positions. Class A has two regular-season games remaining.

That Wells, winner of 34 of its last 35 games, is in contention in C South is no surprise.

It’s a different story for York. In the preseason the Wildcats were seen as a team that might improve on its 3-6 record last year. But their roster was thin (31 players) and young (four seniors). No one was picking them to finish ahead of Leavitt or Wells.

Now they have that chance, thanks in large part to a spread offense averaging 41.4 points per game. Junior quarterback Teagan Hynes has completed more than 63 percent of his passes.

“All year we’ve tried to spread people out and tried to get the ball to our athletes,” Nelson said. “We did that last year, too, but this year we’ve also been able to run the ball when we’ve had to.”

Wells has shown vulnerability to teams that can spread the field.

On Sept. 27, Cape Elizabeth pulled off big plays on offense – and two special-teams touchdowns – in a 34-33 loss at Wells.

Two weeks later, after a 22-8 loss at Leavitt, Wells Coach Tim Roche cited the Hornets’ physical style, particularly on defense, as the deciding factor. But Leavitt quarterback Wyatt Hathaway was able to make key completions – including a 74-yard touchdown – on all three scoring drives against the Warriors.

Hynes’ ability to distribute to multiple receivers is one of his best attributes, Nelson said. Riley Linn and Noah Caramihalis, two of the four seniors, are top targets with the ability to run after the catch. Sophomore Hayden Henriksen and junior Connor Daley have paced the ground game.

Nelson knows stopping Wells’ running game will be tough.

“It’s ball control and they beat it down your throat so that’s going to be a big challenge for us,” Nelson said.

CLASS B SOUTH also features a head-to-head for second place with No. 2 Kennebunk (5-2) at No. 3 Biddeford (5-2).

“I want to play a game where we’re not making enough mistakes to keep (the other team) in the game,” said Biddeford Coach Brian Curit. “I’m looking to play as clean a game as we can.”

Massabesic, which is at Portland, and South Portland, home against Class A Sanford, are also 5-2 in B South. Because of their weak opponent winning percentages in the Crabtree standings, neither is likely to overtake Kennebunk or Biddeford.

“I figure we’re locked into a (4 vs. 5) game with Massabesic,” said South Portland Coach Aaron Filieo. “Either we’re going there or they’re coming to us.”

At the bottom of the standings, Portland is simply trying to get into the playoffs. The Bulldogs had the toughest schedule in Class B based on opponents’ winning percentage and lost their first six games. But they rallied to win at Noble last week and will make the playoffs if they upset Massabesic on Friday at Fitzpatrick Stadium. Portland Coach Jason McLeod figures a win actually will push his team to No. 7, which means avoiding No. 1 Marshwood in the quarterfinals.

“If we lose we’re out. Absolutely we want to win. We want to compete,” McLeod said.

THE TOP SEED in Class B North will be Brunswick or Cony – both are 7-0 entering the weekend – but since they don’t meet in the regular season, first place will be decided by a game between 1-6 teams, according to Drew Boninfant of the Kennebec Journal. Friday’s game between Hampden Academy and Brewer has implications for the division leaders, who are deadlocked in the Crabtree standings. Cony is rooting for Hampden (which it defeated), while Brunswick needs a win by Brewer, which it beat 56-18 two weeks ago. If Brewer wins, it will supplant Gardiner as the No. 8 seed. Which means the Witches’ reward will be a quarterfinal game at Brunswick.

IN THE EIGHT-MAN ranks, four of the five teams in both the large and small school divisions will make the playoffs, leading to the state’s first eight-man championship game Nov. 16. The large school division looks set. Even if No. 3 Yarmouth (4-3) upsets Maranacook (7-0), it’s unlikely the Clippers will supplant No. 2 Mt. Ararat (5-2).

Seedings in the small school division are less certain. Top-ranked Boothbay (4-3) is at No. 2 Old Orchard Beach (4-3). Boothbay won a Week 2 meeting between the teams, 46-30. Old Orchard is unbeaten at home and has scored 50 points in consecutive wins. Telstar and Traip Academy are deadlocked at third with 3-4 records. Sacopee Valley (2-5), which beat Telstar last week, is only five points behind and plays at Traip, looking to avenge a 56-12 season-opening loss.

