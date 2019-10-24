I want to encourage every voter in the city of Westbrook to cast their vote to elect Phil Spiller as mayor. I have known Phil for the past 20 years, and even without living in the area I would bet he is far and above the best candidate for the office. And I’ll tell you why.

Through social media, I am amazed how Phil is not only able, but always willing, to offer up his own time towards city functions, attend various conventions on behalf of the city he loves and lead or participate in countless municipal projects and committees.

On a more personal note, Phil is incredibly friendly, tactful and diplomatic. Since we first met in 1999, he was one of the few officers when we were stationed together at Brunswick Naval Air Station that was sought after by many of us junior enlisted members, due to his approachable and considerate demeanor. His great qualities were the reasons why he was requested to perform many re-enlistment ceremonies, including mine.

Phil is still the same honest, trustworthy, hardworking and dependable person I met way back in 1999, and these are not only the reasons why I consider him my friend, but the reasons I think he would be an incredible mayor of Westbrook, Maine.

I encourage all Westbrook citizens on Nov. 5 to vote for Phil Spiller, one of the most shining officers I ever worked with in my long Navy career.

Glenn Colby

Arlington, Texas

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: