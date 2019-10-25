Book sale reminder



The Fall Festival of Books and Bake Sale at the New Gloucester Public Library will kick off Nov. 1 from 5:30-7 p.m., with the First Dibs for Kids Book Sale where children’s-only items will be sold.

On Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon, all books, CDs and DVDs will be offered at great prices. Further temptations for shoppers will be homemade treats available at the bake sale. The library is located at 379 Intervale Road.

Coinciding with the book sale, Jean Flahive, author of “Teddy Roosevelt, Millie and the Elegant Ride,” a tale of the historic Portland-Lewiston Interurban, will sign copies of her book from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 2 next door at the New Gloucester History Barn, 383 Intervale Road. This is a cooperative program sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society and the Seashore Trolley Museum.

The Renovators play memorable original music drawing from the influences of blues, country, roots rock, soul, Motown, gospel and New Orleans sounds. Their music stems from many regions and many eras — in short, something for everyone. The band includes Bob Rasero, guitar/vocals, Robin Worthley, keyboards, Kent Allen, bass/vocals and Jeff Davison, drums/vocals.

The group will play at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester, First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Tickets are $10 per person at the door.

Gray-New Gloucester Caring Community coordinates getting Thanksgiving food baskets to families and individuals who request assistance. Application forms are now available and completed forms are due back by Nov 9.



These application forms have been sent out by the three elementary schools in school totes and SchoolMessenger. Additionally, they can be picked up and dropped off at all SAD 15 schools, the Gray Public Library and both Gray and New Gloucester town offices in GNGCC designated lock boxes, as well as the middle and high school’s guidance offices.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a family by providing all the fixings for a holiday meal, contact Kathy George at [email protected]

