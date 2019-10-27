FREEPORT – Violet “Vi” Morton, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Oct. 25, 2019 at Hawthorne House in Freeport.Violet was born in Buxton on April 25, 1926 to Lena and Gordon Corkum , the youngest of severn children . She moved to Gorham as a young child where she attended school and graduated from Gorham High School. Vi met the love of her life Oland Morton as a teenager and they were married in 1945 when Oland was on leave while serving in the US Navy during World War II. Oland and Vi built their home on Sebago Lake Road in Gorham where they raised their four children Dennis, Judy, and twins Tori and Tammy and lived there for 70 years.Vi was an amazing and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to bake, garden and keep her home meticulously clean and organized. Oland and Vi enjoyed traveling and camping with friends and family and spending summers at their camp on Thomas Pond. After Oland’s retirement from SD Warren , Vi and Oland would travel to Florida in the winter where they enjoyed the company of friends and family. Vi was devoted to her family. Her family was everything to her and everyone looked forward to family gatherings where Vi’s baked goodies were in abundance. She never left a family event or a phone conversation without telling each family member that she loved them. She spent the last two years at Hawthorne House in Freeport where Oland visited her every day. Vi was predeceased by her parents and her six siblings: June Nason, Constance Rand, Harold Corkum, Bud Corkum, Carrie Hill and Honey Worcester . She is survived by her husband of 74 years Oland Morton; her children Judy Stevens and husband Jeff, Dennis Morton and wife Joanne, Tammy Franco and husband Mark and Tori Foley and husband Jim. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren: Lance Stevens, Greg Stevens, Laura Morton, Sam Morton, Sarah McEachin, Nicholas Franco, Michaela Franco, Amanda Foley, Sean Foley, Delanie Nicosia, Reaghan Foley and Connor Foley; as well as 13 great-grandchildren.Visiting hours will be held on Monday Oct. 28 at Dolby Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road Windham from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday Oct. 29 at Little Falls Baptist Church, 746 Gray Road Gorham at 11 am . For those wishing to post online condolences please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

