Arrests

10/21 at 6:39 p.m. Benjamin Hewitt, 21, of Tuftonboro, New Hampshire, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Ryan Kaake on Winter Street.

10/22 at 6:32 p.m. Warren Hewes Jr., 65, of Gibbs Road, Wiscasset, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Valley Road on a charge of violation of condition of release.

10/23 at 9:34 p.m. Katie-Lyn Murchison, 22, of Middle Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Richardson Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/27 at 4:19 p.m. Jordan Wagner, 35, of Gerald Street, was arrested by Cpl. Marc Brunelle on Gerald Street on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, and possession of sexually-explicit materials.

10/27 at 7:32 p.m. Jayda Burns, 21, of Court Street, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Court Street on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

10/24 Christine Blackwell, 29, of Lincoln Street, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Front Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/27 Brandon Murray, 24, of Peabody Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Detective Sgt. Richard Ross on Centre Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

10/21 at 4:06 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Centre and Washington streets.

10/22 at 8:55 a.m. Line down on Middle Street.

10/22 at 10 a.m. Electrical problem at Bowery Street and Town Landing.

10/22 at 6:15 a.m. Carbon monoxide check on Middle Street.

10/23 at 1:51 a.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

10/24 at 4:48 p.m. Rescue assist on High Street.

10/25 at 2:06 p.m. Public assist on Centre Street.

10/26 at 11:08 p.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

10/27 at 9:41 a.m. Smoke investigation on Water Street.

10/27 at 9:43 p.m. Rescue assist on Pine Street.

10/27 at 11:42 p.m. Rescue assist on Pine Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 36 calls between Oct. 21-27.

