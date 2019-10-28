Arrests
10/21 at 6:39 p.m. Benjamin Hewitt, 21, of Tuftonboro, New Hampshire, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Ryan Kaake on Winter Street.
10/22 at 6:32 p.m. Warren Hewes Jr., 65, of Gibbs Road, Wiscasset, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Valley Road on a charge of violation of condition of release.
10/23 at 9:34 p.m. Katie-Lyn Murchison, 22, of Middle Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Richardson Street on a charge of operating under the influence.
10/27 at 4:19 p.m. Jordan Wagner, 35, of Gerald Street, was arrested by Cpl. Marc Brunelle on Gerald Street on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, and possession of sexually-explicit materials.
10/27 at 7:32 p.m. Jayda Burns, 21, of Court Street, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Court Street on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Summonses
10/24 Christine Blackwell, 29, of Lincoln Street, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Front Street on a charge of operating after suspension.
10/27 Brandon Murray, 24, of Peabody Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Detective Sgt. Richard Ross on Centre Street on a charge of operating after suspension.
Fire calls
10/21 at 4:06 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Centre and Washington streets.
10/22 at 8:55 a.m. Line down on Middle Street.
10/22 at 10 a.m. Electrical problem at Bowery Street and Town Landing.
10/22 at 6:15 a.m. Carbon monoxide check on Middle Street.
10/23 at 1:51 a.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.
10/24 at 4:48 p.m. Rescue assist on High Street.
10/25 at 2:06 p.m. Public assist on Centre Street.
10/26 at 11:08 p.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.
10/27 at 9:41 a.m. Smoke investigation on Water Street.
10/27 at 9:43 p.m. Rescue assist on Pine Street.
10/27 at 11:42 p.m. Rescue assist on Pine Street.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 36 calls between Oct. 21-27.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
No. Yarmouth launches Wescustogo 2.0 with ‘Celebration of Community’
-
The Forecaster
SAD 51 eyes new primary school in North Yarmouth or Cumberland
-
Nation & World
White House official won’t testify in impeachment probe without court order
-
Local & State
Gardiner-based Commonwealth Poultry employees killed on way to work
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Oct. 30-Nov. 6