Arrests
10/19 at 8:25 p.m. Luke Senecal, 29, of Court Street, Auburn, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Blackstrap Road.
10/20 at 8:40 p.m. Matthew Davis, 34, of Orchard Road, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Orchard Road and charged with domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.
Summonses
9/15 at 1:43 p.m. Peter Burr Jr., 59, of Greely Road, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Greely Road on a charge of unlawful use or possession of inhalants.
Fire calls
10/17 at 4:40 a.m. Power line down on Crestwood Road.
10/17 at 6:19 a.m. Power line down on U.S. Route 1.
10/17 at 8:23 a.m. Water problem on Village Square Road in North Yarmouth.
10/17 at 8:50 a.m. Power line down on Harmon Way.
10/17 at 11:31 a.m. Power line down on Stony Ridge Road.
10/17 at 4:48 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Channel Rock Lane.
10/17 at 5:37 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Jessies Lane.
10/18 at 3:09 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Friar Lane.
10/18 at 8:06 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Wyman Way.
10/18 at 4:02 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
10/18 at 4:08 p.m. Power line down on Meadowview Road.
10/22 at 6:44 a.m. Motor vehicle accident in Gray.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Oct. 17-23.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
No. Yarmouth launches Wescustogo 2.0 with ‘Celebration of Community’
-
The Forecaster
SAD 51 eyes new primary school in North Yarmouth or Cumberland
-
Nation & World
White House official won’t testify in impeachment probe without court order
-
Local & State
Gardiner-based Commonwealth Poultry employees killed on way to work
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Oct. 30-Nov. 6