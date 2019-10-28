A girl, Ryleigh Josephine Grosso born to Jason Michael Grosso and Jennifer Byrnes on October 18, 2019 of Bath, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Joe and Pam Byrnes of Phippsburg, Maine. Paternal Grandparent, Frank Grosso of Brooklyn, New York. Great-Grandparent, Patricia Pye of Bath, Maine. Sibling, Olivia Rose Grosso.

A girl, Oakley Juliette Beck born to Andrew David and Alyssa Juliette (Butler) Beck on October 18, 2019 of Union, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Ken and Pauline Butler of Appleton, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Allan and Sheri Beck of Nobleboro, Maine. Great-Grandparents, Richard and Harriette Post of South Thomaston, Maine. Bob and Judy Beck of Nobleboro, Maine, and Olive Adams of Searsmont, Maine. Siblings, Brody and Jameson Beck.

A girl, Marjorie Joan Lyons born to Alexandra and Wellington Lyons on October 19, 2019 of Brunswick, Maine. Maternal grandparents Larry Legere of South Portland, Karen Coston of South Portland and Cynthia Legere of Cornish. Paternal grandparents Joan and David Bradford of Westport, Me. Micheal and Mary Anne Hildreth of Standish, Me. Great grandparents Edward Legere of Cape Elizabeth, Me.

