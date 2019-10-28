SANFORD

Bank awards addiction treatment center $500

Partners Bank has awarded Crossroads behavioral health and addiction treatment center with $500 as the October recipient of the bank’s monthly Employee Donation Program. Since the program’s inception in 2015, Maine organizations have received more than $21,000.

Crossroads was chosen by Kate Johnson, who was randomly selected as the 43rd employee to participate in the program. Johnson is a teller at the bank’s main branch in Sanford.

Established in 1974, Crossroads provides gender-specific treatment at both residential homes and outpatient centers in Maine. The organization is dedicated to helping clients get the fresh start they need by developing the tools and skills necessary to overcome behavioral health and substance use disorders.

“Thank you, Kate, for choosing such a worthy and necessary organization,” said Partners Bank President and CEO Blaine Boudreau. “Partners Bank is honored to help Crossroads create pathways to wellness for individuals with mental health and substance use disorders, so that they may live healthier and happier lives.”

For more details, go to crossroadsme.org.

Golf tournament raises $10,000 for Special Olympics

Waban’s annual “Tee Up and Drive Fore Waban Special Olympics Athletes Golf Tournament” has raised more than $10,000 for Special Olympics.

Community partners, golfers and Waban staff and program participants came together for a day of golf at the Sanford Country Club in support of Waban’s olympians and their journey to the 2020 games. Each year, Waban sends a team of dedicated athletes to Orono to compete in the Maine Special Olympics. All funds raised at the golf tournament support the athletes’ travel expenses and fund scholarships for year-round physical fitness training.

This year’s tournament surpassed last year’s total of over $7,000.

Team Staples came out on top, with a team score of 60. Angela Hansen and Alan Richardson came in first place for closest to the pin, and Angela and Chuck Auger won the longest drive.

WELLS

Coaching staff recognized for Armed Forces Salute

Members of the Warriors football team coaching staff were recognized by the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District Committee for their efforts organizing this year’s Armed Forces Salute, held prior to Wells High School’s homecoming game with Morse High School on Sept. 20.

More than 50 veterans and several current military personnel were honored.

BRUNSWICK

Walk raises $58,171 for Alzheimer’s research

Nearly 250 participants joined the Midcoast Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 19 in downtown Brunswick.

Participants raised $58,171 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

Fundraising for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues through the end of the calendar year. Donate to a team or individual participant at alz.org/walk.

In Maine alone, there are more than 28,000 people living with the disease and 69,000 caregivers providing unpaid care. In the United States, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death and the only disease among the top 10 that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. More than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

PORTLAND

Alliance looking for seniors to read with children

The Opportunity Alliance is seeking older adults, age 55 and older, to serve as classroom grandparents who can help children develop their reading skills.

Under the guidance of classroom teachers, volunteers are needed to sit and listen to children read, picking out books and helping to sound out words. As one volunteer said, “The benefits to me are seeing a positive change in a child. One little girl struggled to read, but with encouragement and praise, she now wants to read with me daily.”

Applicants who meet generous income guidelines receive a nontaxable stipend, travel reimbursement and ongoing training.

Studies have shown that those who volunteer have better health and increased friendships.

To learn more, call 773-0202 or toll-free at 800-698-4959.

Water District seeking applicants for grants

The Portland Water District is seeking applications for 2020 Water Bottle Filling Fountain Grants. The grant program offers free water bottle filling fountains to local entities. Last year, nine grants were awarded.

Applications are due Oct. 31 and can be completed online at pwd.org. Preference will be given to those organizations that provide the largest exposure and benefit for public use. Complete criteria and eligibility requirements can also be found online at pwd.org/water-bottle-filling-station-grants.

WESTBROOK

City awarded for economic development

The City of Westbrook recently was honored with two Gold awards for Excellence in Economic Development by The International Economic Development Council, the world’s largest organization serving economic developers. The IEDC recognized the city’s marketing work with a Gold award in the category of Digital Media for the Westbrook Works for You Campaign and a Gold award in the category of Multimedia/Video Promotion for the Westbrook Ice Disk Video. The presentation was made at an awards ceremony Oct. 15 during the IEDC Annual Conference in Indianapolis.

Westbrook Economic Development Director Daniel Stevenson and Marketing Director Tina Radel were in attendance to receive the awards.

The “Westbrook Works for you Campaign” is the city’s cross-platform marketing campaign that was launched last year and will continue this year with a new television advertisement that recently was released. The campaign calls attention to the the city’s ease of doing business and spotlights a variety of local businesses. All of the work is produced in-house by a small team that includes Stevenson, Radel and Community TV Coordinator Barry Dodd.

The “Westbrook Ice Disk” video captured by Radel last January went viral when a giant ice disk formed in the Presumpscot River. The marketing team produced a wide range of video, multimedia and social content surrounding the ice disk and leveraged this event as a promotional opportunity to attract visitors to downtown Westbrook in the middle of winter.

WATERBORO

Humanitarian group celebrates 25 years

Mobility Worldwide, an international humanitarian Christian charity that builds specialized wheelchair-carts for people living in the developing world, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of its founding by handcrafting Mobility Cart No. 80,000. The commemorative mobility cart was made with parts provided by the 21 affiliate locations throughout the U.S.

Over 80,000 Mobility Carts have been distributed in 104 countries since its founding. Carts are built at one of 26 production facilities throughout the United States, Sierra Leone and Zambia, Africa.

One of these affiliates is located in Waterboro. Most of the funds to support this program are donated by the Maine State District Lions Clubs. Donations can be sent to: Maine Lions PET Project, 813 Main St., Box D, Waterboro, ME 04087.

