FREEPORT — The Freeport Community Library will host a community conversation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 on how best to welcome new Mainers to town.

The presentation and discussion was organized by the town and the Freeport Working Group to Welcome New Mainers. Area residents are invited to learn about asylum-seekers and the challenges they face, as well as available community resources and how to get involved. Panelists will include representatives from the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, Yarmouth Compassionate Housing Initiative, and Hope Acts. Light refreshments will be offered beginning at 6:15 p.m. Call Liza Moore at 615-5489 for more information.

