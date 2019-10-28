TURNER — Wyatt Hathaway threw for two touchdowns and had a 53-yard TD run as Leavitt defeated Morse, 56-14, in a Class C South high school football game Friday.

Hathaway factored into the Hornets (8-0) first two touchdowns, his TD run and a completed 63-yard scoring pass to Keegan Melanson, who also caught both 2-point conversions from Hathaway for a 16-0 lead. Allen Peabody had 51-yard run and caught the 2-point conversion to up the lead to 24-0.

The Shipbuilders got on the board with Gabe Aucoin’s 42-yard run to make it 24-6.

Hathaway completed his second TD pass to Cam Jordan, a 37-yarder.

Aucoin scored his second rushing touchdown for Morse from 4 yards out. Then Garrett Jabbusch gave Leavitt a 38-14 lead at halftime with a 7-yard run.

Jabbusch added his second touchdown with a 55-yard rush in the third quarter.

Sawyer Hathaway had two touchdowns for the Hornets with a 23-yard run and a 23-yard pass to Blaine Shaw.

Aucoin finished with 74 yards on 16 carries to pace Morse. On defense, Jacob Mowry made six tackles, Marc Giggey had five and Ben Doughty picked up four. Ty Knowlton and Domenic Dickinson led the secondary.

Girls soccer

SALEM — Madison Phelps scored two goals to lead Mt. Abram to a Class C South 4-0 preliminary victory over Lisbon on Friday.

River Horn and Alice MacKay each added goals for the seventh-seeded Roadrunners (8-4-3). Emily Kidd had two saves for the shutout.

Sarah Haggerty had one save for No. 10 Lisbon, which finished its season with a 7-8 record.

