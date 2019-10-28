Monstah Bash VI

5 p.m. Thursday. Blue, 650 A Congress St., Portland, no cover, donations accepted for comedy and music acts. portcityblue.com

You’ll knock back Halloween-themed cocktails as you chomp on candy while donning your costume. Monstah Bash is a night of monster-themed comedy featuring funny folks from the Portland Comedy Co-Op. You’ll also be treated to monster-themed tunes from The Last Sip. It all starts with a guilty pleasure open-mic session, so if there’s a song you’ve been dying to indulge in, here’s your chance to belt it out.

‘The Crow’

6:30 p.m. Thursday. Rines Auditorium at Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland, free. portlandlibrary.com

Turn the clock back 25 years and catch a screening of the 1994 superhero film “The Crow,” starring the late Brandon Lee as rock star Eric Draven. Draven and his fiancé Shelly are brutally murdered the night before Halloween, which was also the night before they were due to be wed. A year later, a mysterious crow taps on the gravestone on Draven, resurrecting him to avenge his and Shelly’s death. All hell ensues during the stylistic thriller with the equally compelling soundtrack of songs by acts like The Cure, Rage Against the Machine and Nine Inch Nails. “The Crow” has an R rating, so keep that in mind when you extend invites.

WMPG Record Sale

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sullivan Gym, University of Southern Maine, Portland, $2. wmpg.org

The vinyl resurgence continues as record sales continue to rise year after year. Here’s a chance to add to your collection as more than 24 vendors from all over New England converge at the USM gym for the 24th annual record sale. You’ll be a happy hunter as you peruse through thousands of records. You’ll also find CDs, cassettes, books, magazines and vintage audio equipment. It truly is an audiophile’s paradise, and it’s highly unlikely you’ll walk out empty-handed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: