Adam Weiner of Philadelphia rock band Low Cut Connie. See them live at Port City Music Hall in Portland on Friday. Photo by Marcus Maddox

ON SALE NOW
Antje Duvekot, Nov. 1. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
X Ambassadors, Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Roomful of Blues, Nov. 1. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
Beatles For Sale, Nov. 1. Orion Performing Arts Center, Topsham, $18 to $20. orionperformingartscenter.org
Low Cut Connie, Nov. 1. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Miss Fits: An All Ghoul Misfits Tribute, Nov. 2. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $8 in advance, $10 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Jenny Lewis, Nov. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, Nov. 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $24. stonemountainartscenter.com
Nick Lowe, Nov. 3. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $50. stonemountainartscenter.com
Coco Montoya, Nov. 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $40. portcitymusichall.com
Creed Bratton, Nov. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Home Free, Nov. 7. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, Westbrook, $24. stonemountainartscenter.com
Big Wild, Nov. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Rachael and Vilray, Nov. 7. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $35 general admission seated, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
North Mississippi Allstars, Nov. 8. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Patty Griffin, Nov. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
The Motet, Nov. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Patty Griffin, Nov. 9. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
Ani DiFranco, Nov. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $85. stonemountainartscenter.com
Judge John Hodgman, Nov. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $25 reserved seating. statetheatreproject.com
Slothrust, Nov. 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $16 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Nov. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $32 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Nov. 14. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $95. stonemountainartscenter.com
Palaver Strings presents Welcome Home, Nov. 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 to $45. portcitymusichall.com
Carbon Leaf, Nov. 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Dark Star Orchestra, Nov. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Weakened Friends, Nov. 16. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Childsplay with singer Karan Casey, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $30, $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Sarah Shook and The Disarmers, Nov. 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
The Movement, Nov. 17. Portland House of Music, Portland, $15 in advance, $17 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Louis The Child, Nov. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $26 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Marty Stuart, Nov. 20. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $35 to $55. collinscenterforthearts.com
Yonder Mountain String Band, Nov. 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
The Suitcase Junket, Nov. 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
The Gibson Brothers, and Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Nov. 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $38. stonemountainartscenter.com
Mandolin Orange, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Railroad Earth, Nov. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Mr. Speed and Shot of Poison, Nov. 23. Aura, Portland, $15 to $23. auramaine.com
TroyBoi, Nov. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Adam Ezra Group, Nov. 29 & 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Stephen Kellogg, Nov. 30. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com
Infected Mushroom, Dec. 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Cracker, Dec. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $45. portcitymusichall.com
Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, Dec. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
Tall Heights, Dec. 8. Portland House of Music, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
David Sedaris, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $56.50. statetheatreportland.com
The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $16 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Kung Fu, Dec. 19. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Start Making Sense, Dec. 20. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Stone Mountain Live for Christmas, Dec. 20 and 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $65. stonemountainartscenter.com
Francis Ellis, Dec. 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Dec. 28. Aura, Portland, $15 to $33. auramaine.com
10th annual Stevie Wonder Tribute Night with Kenya Hall and Friends, Dec. 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com
Goldenoak, Dec. 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Jonathan Edwards, Dec. 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $75. stonemountainartscenter.com
Moon Hooch, Dec. 31. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
The Ghost of Paul Revere, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Susan Werner, Jan. 17. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Greensky Bluegrass, Jan. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Grace Potter, Jan. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $43.50 in advance, $48.50 in advance. statetheatreportland.com
Dirty Deeds: AC/DC Experience, Feb. 1. Aura, Portland, $15 in advance, $19 day of show. auramaine.com
Calexico, and Iron and Wine, Feb. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Citizen Cope, Feb. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $31 in advance, $36 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
JigJam, Feb. 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Feb. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com
Subtronics, March 10. State Theatre, Portland,$25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Enter the Haggis, March 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Kat Edmonson, March 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
Mike Farris, April 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
The SteelDrivers, April 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com
Judith Owen, April 25. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
DuoDuo Quartet, May 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
The Mammals, May 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
music, Things To Do
Related Stories
Latest Articles