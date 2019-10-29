NEW HIRES

CES Inc. announced the following new hires in its Brewer office.

Victor Smith joined as a project engineer.

Smith previously worked for the Maine Department of Transportation as a construction inspector. He worked with CES on numerous traffic planning projects over the last few years.

Jared Merry joined as a senior project engineer with its building services unit as a mechanical engineer.

Merry brings a strong background in electrical engineering.

Lucy Feeney joined as a civil engineer assisting the firm’s engineering and environmental divisions.

Feeney brings experience from an internship at CES in 2018.

Jeremy Beaulieu joined as a mechanical engineer.

Beaulieu is a recent graduate from Maine Maritime Academy. He previously worked for a local architect as a designer and has developed CAD skills.

Matt Macey joins CES as a project engineer and will work on civil and structural engineering projects.

Macey previously worked on structural design related to high voltage transmission lines.

Russell “Rusty” Baillargeon joined CES as senior designer in the engineering division.

Baillargeon brings extensive experience from the industrial engineering market.

Nathan Norris joined CES as an environmental technician.

Norris recently received his master’s degree in geology from the University of Cincinnati.

Keith Davis joined as an environmental field technician in CES’ Lewiston office.

Previously, Davis worked with various environmental labs and worked to develop new testing methods to ensure product quality.

