Maine Medical Partners announced the following new hires.

Nadav Lelkes, M.D., joined Maine Medical Partners and the Maine Children’s Cancer Program in Scarborough as a pediatric hematologist and oncologist.

Lelkes was a resident physician in pediatrics at the Warren Albert School of Medicine, Brown University and Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

Stephen Ryan, M.D. and Sanchita Bose, M.D., joined MMP – Urology as urologists.

Ryan completed his residency in urology at Maine Med. He went on to complete a fellowship in urologic oncology in the department of urology at the University of California in San Diego.

Bose completed her residency in urologic surgery at Boston Medical Center and a fellowship in continence, pelvic reconstructive surgery and neuro-urology at the Houston Methodist Hospital.

Edward Pilkington III, M.D. and Sophie Woolston, M.D., joined MMP – adult infectious diseases, a new practice.

Pilkington completed his fellowship in infectious disease at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Woolston completed her fellowship at University of Washington with a clinical focus on Hepatitis C Virus and HIV.

Kristina Conner, M.D., joined Maine Med’s palliative medicine program.

Conner joins MMC from Lawrence General Hospital in Massachusetts, where she was director of its palliative and supportive care service.

Thomas Bander, M.D., joined MMP – dermatology.

Bander completed his fellowship in micrographic surgery and dermatologic oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Weill Cornell Medical College.

Anne Dean, M.D., MPHS, joined MMP – hospital medicine.

Dean will split her time between Maine Medical Center and Stephens Memorial Hospital.

Preble Street appointed four new members to its board of directors.

Reuben Addo is an assistant professor of social work at the University of Southern Maine.

Chip Leighton is vice president of strategy and planning at Hannaford Supermarkets.

Jay Tansey is the executive director of Covetrus and Black Point Group

Lori Whynot is the senior vice president, benefit operations at Unum.

