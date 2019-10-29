Portland
Wed. 10/30 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Parking Lot Project PICC
Fri. 11/1 11 a.m. Commercial Property Owner Revaluation Forum PPL
Mon. 11/4 5:30 p.m. City Council CC
Wed. 11/6 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland 84 Free St.
Wed. 11/6 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CC
