SOUTH PORTLAND — Joel Musese had a goal and two assists to lead Southern Maine Community College to the Yankee Small College Conference men’s soccer championship with a 4-2 over Central Maine CC on Tuesday.

Musese bounced off a shot off a defender to give SMCC (14-2, 8-0) a 1-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. Mohamed Matan and Alvaro Coto followed with goals to build the lead to 3-0 11:29 into the game.

Peter Vigna scored for the Mustangs (8-6-2, 5-2-1) just before the half, and then again with seven minutes left in regulation to cut the lead to 3-2. But Yaroslav Philbrook countered for the SeaWolves 45 seconds later.

Joshua Nagle made six saves for Southern Maine; Austin Wing had five for Central Maine.

BATES 2, COLBY 1: The Bobcats (9-5-1, 4-5-1 NESCAC) defeated the Mules (6-6-3, 2-6-2) in OT on a goal by Bobby Dall at Waterville.

Colby struck first when Nicholas Lemire scored off an assist from Ethan Fabricant early in the second half. Goalkeeper Stanley Clarke made five saves.

Beaufils Kimpolo-Pene was assisted by Max McKersie on Bates’ first goal at 65:56. David Goodstein made six saves.

ENDICOTT 5, UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Max Robbins’ two goals gave Endicott (10-5-2, 5-1-2) a 2-0 halftime lead en route to a Commonwealth Coast Conference win against the Nor’easters (7-9-2, 1-7) at Biddeford.

Evan Couchot added a goal and an assist for the Gulls, who also got goals from Brandon Haughton and William Poreda.

Endicott goalie Zach Regulbuto had two saves. New England’s Ethan Dispoto and Will Shearon each made two saves.

TUFTS 2, BOWDOIN 1: Two second-half goals pushed the Jumbos (11-2-2, 7-1-2 NESCAC) past the Polar Bears (6-5-4, 1-5-4) at Medford, Massachusetts.

Jason Oliver was assisted by Harry Cooper in the first half to put Bowdoin up 1-0. Michael Webber made eight saves.

Zach Lane scored Tufts’ first goal, with Gavin Tasker assisting. Aidan Welsh had the go-ahead goal at 72:09, and Will Harned stopped six shots in goal.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BATES 0, COLBY 0: The Bobcats (2-11-2, 0-9-1 NESCAC) and Mules (5-6-3, 1-6-3) played to a draw at Waterville.

Katherine Nuckols made five saves for Bates; Shannon Gray had six for Colby.

TUFTS 1, BOWDOIN 0: Sophie Lloyd scored the winner in OT off of a pass from Claire Wilkinson as the Jumbos (11-2-2, 7-2-1 NESCAC) topped the Polar Bears (7-7-1, 3-6-1) in the regular-season finale at Medford, Massachusetts.

Hayley Bernstein made four saves for the shutout; Bowdoin’s Penny Rocchio made nine saves.

