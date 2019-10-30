BOSTON— Kemba Walker had 21 of his 32 points in the second half and the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-105 on Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum added 25 points, Gordon Hayward had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart finished with 19 points and six assists.

UP NEXT WHO: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday TELEVISION: NBCSN

Milwaukee dominated in the first half, leading by 19. But the Celtics responded in the third quarter, using a 26-7 run over the final 6:38 of the quarter to take an 80-76 edge into the fourth.

Boston kept that momentum, beginning the final period with an 11-4 run to open a 91-80 lead.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 26 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 14 rebounds, but the reigning MVP lost his composure late, first picking up a hard foul on Smart and then a technical foul in the final minute.

The Celtics started Daniel Theis at center and the defensive-minded Smart at guard with Jaylen Brown out with an illness and Enes Kanter sidelined for the third straight game with a bruised left knee.

It did little to stop the much bigger Bucks front line from getting in the paint early on as Milwaukee sliced through Boston’s interior and hit nine 3-pointers on their way to a 58-42 halftime lead.

NOTES: Walker, Tatum and Hayward were a combined 7 of 26 from the field in the first half.

