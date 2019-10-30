The first time I spoke with Kate Snyder, I was taken aback by how much she genuinely wanted to know about me. Even though we were on a phone call about her possible campaign for mayor and how I might be able to help her, she took most of the time to ask questions about what I thought and my opinion on the state of the city.
I’m constantly encouraged by Kate’s interest in everyone around her. She cares about people. She wants to help, she wants to listen, and she genuinely wants to work to make Portland a better place to live, for all of its residents.
I feel a little less skeptical about overused political tropes like candidates who pledge collaboration or pledge to listen. Kate is the real deal. I am grateful that she’s running, and that I get to vote for her on Nov. 5.
Sofija Razgaitis
Portland
