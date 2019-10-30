I have known Mayor Strimling for over 20 years. We first met when he started working at LearningWorks (formerly known as Portland West). He reached out to learn more about community resources and get input on the needs of individuals and families.

I got to know him better when we were members of the Greater Portland NAACP, served on the Executive Committee, and worked tirelessly to confront racism and bigotry in the city and state.

When he became a State Senator, he sponsored legislation to ban racial discrimination in housing, to protect tenants from unwarranted 30-day evictions, and to raise the minimum wage for our lowest-income workers. He has consistently advocated to help struggling individuals and families thrive in systems that continually don’t engage.

He listens, and I trust him. That is why I will be voting for him for re-election.

Regina Phillips

Portland

