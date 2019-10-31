WINDHAM – George M. Gratto Jr., 71, died on Oct. 28, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, following a long illness.

George was born on March 27, 1948, in Portland, a son to the late George M. and Imelda (Barney) Gratto Sr. George grew up in Portland, attended local schools, and graduated from Cheverus High School in the class of 1966. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine Orono in 1970.

After college, George worked as an immigration officer for 35 years. His job took him around the country, from the Bahamas to Vermont. George monitored our borders. While he was working in Boston, he met the love of his life, Sonya Roll. The two married on June 9, 1979, at St. Bartholomew’s Church and they settled down in Canaan and Saint Albans, Vermont. George was a devout husband and when Sonya was diagnosed with cancer, he was by her side for 22 years. After Sonya passed away in 2001, George moved back to Maine to be close to his family.

George had a passion for baseball, especially the Boston Red Sox. George and Sonya went to every ballpark in the country, except for Seattle, and he went to Fenway at least once a year for the past 60 years. On Oct. 1, 1967, George and his two brothers, Chris and Dennis, were able to watch the Red Sox complete the “Impossible Dream.” George and Sonya loved to listen to rock n’ roll and were also avid concert attendees. He was the vice president and chief negotiator for his union. He was always there to support his fellow employees and in his free time he volunteered for the Democratic Party.

George was predeceased by his wife, Sonya Gratto. He is survived by his two brothers, Dennis Gratto and his wife Bernadette of Portland, Christopher Gratto and his wife Sue of N.C.; two nieces, Thérèse Keneagy and her husband Chris of Portland, Patty Gratto of Arizona; great nephews, William and Oliver Keneagy; many cousins including Kathy and Lauren Platzman and their children Rich and Dan, Mary and George Stagno and their children Chris, Lisa and Mark, Eddie and Donna Gratto and their children Meridith and Dawn, best friends, Avery and Connie Beyer of Vermont; Avery and Connie’s children, Avery Jr., Matthew, David and their children. George had an extended family of friends in Vermont who supported him during his life.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited in the chapel at 10:15 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral at St. Bartholomew’s Church, 8 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth. To view a George’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made in George’s memory to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

P.O. Box 849168

Boston, MA 02284

