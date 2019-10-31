INMAN, Neb. — Federal safety regulators have cited a Maine company for the workplace death of an employee in northern Nebraska.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says in a statement that the worker became ill while strenuously laboring in extreme heat this past July in the village of Inman and later died.
OSHA says it’s proposed nearly $18,600 in penalties for Smith Mountain Investments, of Anson, Maine.
The agency said the utility pole inspection company failed to implement a heat safety program that included water and rest breaks in shaded areas and didn’t ensure medical care was available within a reasonable distance.
A company representative didn’t immediately respond Thursday to messages from the Associated Press.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
GM recalling more than 600,000 trucks and SUVs
-
Business
OSHA cites Maine company for worker’s death in Nebraska
-
Local & State
Kittery propane tanker crash took 14 hours to clean up
-
Arts & Entertainment
A same-sex love scene was cut from a movie on Delta flights. So was the word ‘lesbian’
-
News
Five arrested after drugs found in car and West Paris home