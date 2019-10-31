CLASS A

FALMOUTH (16-0) vs. SCARBOROUGH (14-2)

University of Southern Maine, 6 p.m. Friday

Top-seeded Falmouth, the defending Class A state champion, has dropped just six games in 16 matches. … The Yachtsmen, who have won 28 consecutive matches overall, are led by junior Annika Hester, the Varsity Maine Volleyball Player of the Year in 2018. She had 26 kills in Falmouth’s only five-game match of the season, against Cape Elizabeth on Sept. 30. … Junior Katie Phillips had 11 kills, 16 assists and 13 digs in Falmouth’s semifinal victory over Windham, while junior Hillary Bouchard contributed 29 assists and nine digs. … Seniors Rose Riversmith, Mia McHugh and twins Gretchen and Holly Barney are also keys to this experienced, powerful team.

Second-seeded Scarborough fought off Gorham in five games in the other Class A semifinal. In that match, Maddie Strouse had 19 kills, Shaelyn Thornton recorded 17 service points and eight kills, Mya Jones had 13 service points, Maya Brooks collected 16 kills and nine service points, and Mayne Gwyer added 28 assists. … The Red Storm lost to Falmouth in a close four-game match (25-21, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22) on Oct. 3. Scarborough’s only other loss was in four games to Yarmouth. … The Red Storm won Class A titles in 2015 and 2017.

CLASS B

YARMOUTH (15-1) vs. CAPE ELIZABETH (12-4)

University of Southern Maine, 8:30 p.m. Friday

Top-seeded Yarmouth is looking for its fifth championship in nine years. Friday’s match is rematch of last season’s Class B title match, won by Yarmouth in five games. … The Clippers have won 15 consecutive matches since dropping the season opener to Falmouth in four games. They’re led by junior Kaitlyn Bennett, sophomore Sophie Dickson and junior outside hitters Evelyn Lukis and Maggie Murray. Dickson had 24 service points in a quarterfinal sweep of York, and Lukis and Murray were strong at the net in a semifinal win over Wells.

Third-seeded Cape Elizabeth is in the state final for the third straight year, despite losing 12 players to graduation from last season’s team. Cape won the title in 2017 … The Capers swept playoff matches with MDI (quarterfinal) and Washington Academy (semifinal) to advance to Friday’s match. … Cape lost twice to Yarmouth this season, a three-game match on Sept. 9 and a taut, five-game match (25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 14-25, 15-13) in the regular-season finale. Cape’s only other losses were to Class A finalists Falmouth and Scarborough, both in five games. The Capers are led by senior Corina Page, juniors Aerin Manning and Julia Torre and sophomore Abi Bisceglie.

