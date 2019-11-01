Eight Olympia Sports stores will close in Maine in the aftermath of the Westbrook-based retailer’s sale to a California company.
Stores in Bangor, Belfast, Biddeford, Farmington, Freeport, Sanford, South Paris and Wells will close, according to a news release from SB360 Capital Partners, the company handling the liquidation of inventory.
Olympia Sports, which was founded in 1975 as one of the first retailers in the then-new Maine Mall, sold the franchise in early October to JackRabbit, an active lifestyle retailer operated by CriticalPoint Capital, a California private investment firm. At the time, a spokeswoman for Olympia Sports said about half of the 150 sporting goods stores the company operates from Maine through Virginia would close as a result of the deal.
The eight stores in Maine were listed among the 76 Olympia Sports stores closing. Stores in Waterville, Ellsworth, South Portland, Rockland, Auburn and Windham were not included in the list. They are expected to transition to the JackRabbit brand.
Liquidation sales were to begin Nov. 1, according to the release. SB360 Capital Partners said it would liquidate $44 million in inventory through heavy discounting.
Layoffs, which include workers at the company’s Westbrook headquarters, were to be phased in as stores close, said a spokeswoman.
