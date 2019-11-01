BIDDEFORD – Priscilla J. (Guertin) Letellier, 80, of Biddeford, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born on Oct. 5, 1939, to parents Roland and Doris (Bernier) Guertin in Biddeford.

Priscilla grew up in Biddeford and was educated locally. She married her husband, Gerard Letellier Sr., on Oct. 25, 1969, at St. Andre Church. Priscilla worked as St. Andre’s first and only secretary as well as a secretary to the president of Maremont Corporation. In her free time, Priscilla loved crocheting and making afghans that she donated to fairs.

Priscilla is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Gerard Letellier, Sr.

Her son, Brian and his wife, Theresa Letellier.

Two stepsons; Dennis and his wife, Barbara Letellier, and Gerard Jr. and his wife, Veronica Letellier.

Four grandchildren: Meckenzie, Bryanna, Kristine, and Ryan Letellier.

Sister: Claire and her husband, Ralph Souliere.

Brother: Gerard and his wife, Lucille Guertin.

Many nieces and nephews.

Priscilla was predeceased by her sister, Claudette Collette.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

180 US Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous