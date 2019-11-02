I’m moved to comment having watched the president Sunday morning elaborating on the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi that had already been reported. With the mute button on, I monitored the screen while reading the newspaper in hopes of returning to CBS’ sane and civilized “Sunday Morning.” No luck. Not with Trump – and certainly not with WGME, huh?

It’s been noted that his predecessor, President Obama, upon the elimination of Osama Bin Laden, took just 9 minutes to simply advise the country of the event. No braggadocio, no chest-thumping. No “If it wasn’t for me …”

But that was when we had a commander-in-chief worthy of respect. Trump’s 40-minute diatribe, as if he were personally directing the operation, wasn’t. Sophomorically mimicking al-Baghdadi’s [apparent] final words was childish – cringe-worthy. Later that evening, D.C. and Texas baseball fans vividly demonstrated their displeasure along with most of the country.

As is his wont, Trump watched the whole operation on TV – probably in pajamas – where he lives and governs via Twitter. He thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq – only casually mentioning the Kurds’ contribution. Blathering on, he launched the preposterous idea that his entire focus since his inauguration has been on al-Baghdadi’s demise. Nonsense. Golf – and the demise of yet another cheeseburger – has.

Doubt not that U.S. Special Forces, intelligence and determination eliminated al-Baghdadi. They – and others diligently serving our country around the world – keep us safe in our beds at night. Not because of Trump – but in spite of Trump.

