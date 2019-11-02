As the person closest to Kate Snyder over the last 26 years, I’d like to attest to a few of the characteristics I believe would make her a great mayor.
As a professional and a public servant – as a mother, spouse and friend – Kate has always put others first. Again and again, I’ve watched her work hard to enlarge the people and causes that matter most to her.
Part of her effectiveness lies in the fact that she’s an honest and direct communicator, a consensus-builder who relishes results over attention.
But there’s also a quieter resilience to my wife – maybe the quality I admire most. She’s built her life on fairness and loyalty. She’s an optimist when the chips are down.
And, when she loves something fiercely – her city, her neighbors, her family – she’s a force to be reckoned with.
She’s lifted me more than once; I hope Portland gets the opportunity to feel the same.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Is Sen. Collins running in 2020? Not yet, officially, but you’d never know it.
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Lovell in Saco mayor race
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Strimling works on issues I care about
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Strimling fights for working people
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Older houses shouldn’t have to meet efficiency standards
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.