Dr. Mary Drymon DeRose is one of the most well-qualified candidates ever to run for South Portland City Council. In addition to her extensive qualifications, Mary is honest and courageous.

Honesty and courage have become rare qualities in today’s political climate. We need honest and courageous leaders now more than ever, especially at the local level where decisions are made that can dramatically impact our everyday lives.

Do you want a city councilor who tells you what you want to hear, or do you want a city councilor who tells you the truth?

Do you want a city councilor who has great ideas but lacks the courage to turn those ideas into action, or do you want a city councilor whose actions match their words?

If, like me, you want a city councilor who is honest and courageous, please vote for Dr. Mary Drymon DeRose.

Adrian Dowling

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: