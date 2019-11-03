As if we hadn’t suffered enough at the hands of the greedy, foreign ownership of Central Maine Power, now we hear they may merge with yet another energy firm with no ties to Maine.

You don’t need an MBA to figure out that Avangrid is sucking CMP dry. They cut the staff to the bone, spend resources on fighting for a transmission line through Maine that will only desecrate our land and destroy habitat, while providing nothing to its Maine customers. They can’t figure out how to bill, respond to outages in a timely manner or inform customers when lost power will be restored. All this and they want a rate increase!

Time to take it over and put it in competent hands here in Maine. Rep. Seth Berry and colleagues in the Legislature, I call on you to get this done!

Judith L. Pollock

Yarmouth

