SCARBOROUGH – Marc Dennis Jobin of Westbrook – a beloved father, coach, friend, raconteur, and pug-owner- passed away peacefully at his family’s side on Oct. 30, 2019 at the age of 63.

Marc was born on Feb. 22, 1956 in Rumford. He was the sixth of seven children born to Leonce and Ruth Jobin. He is survived by his two children, Nicholas and Zachary, his wife Carolyn, and dog Zoe.

He was a loving, present, and devoted father. His sons were his pride and joy; those within earshot of him would almost certainly overhear updates on their accomplishments. When Zachary was a newborn, Marc woke up early every morning to watch The Wizard of Oz with him in its entirety. Zach would watch the movie in the reflection of his glasses, making literal the fact that his sons would spend each day looking up to him. He never missed a chance to spend time with his boys. From t-ball through Nicholas’ college basketball career, he was always front and center on the sidelines or in the stands. His bedroom was replete with photos and trophies- monuments not just to his sons’ accomplishments, but to his support and guidance as a patriarch.

He was a loyal and enthusiastic friend. As a proud member of the University of Southern Maine’s Phi Mu Delta brotherhood, he carried close relationships with him throughout his life. Whether taking in a St. Joe’s basketball game, jetting down to Miami for a weekend in the sun, or just enjoying a cold Allagash on his deck, his close friends wished to be with him every step of the way, and he was always ready to share in a laugh.

He was also a great friend to animals, a sign of his tremendous empathy and capacity for love. His pugs, first Lincoln and then Zoe, meant the world to him. It was a rare sight to see him without a curly-tailed companion within petting distance.

He was a prolific coach and volunteer. Through over 40 years at the helm of various youth sports teams, he instilled values of hard work and prideful competition into hundreds and hundreds of young people. Many a Maine millennial learned the value of a bounce pass and keeping your hands up on defense at his urging. More importantly, they learned valuable life lessons thanks to the many hours of his time he generously gave. He would also want it made a matter of record that he won a championship at every level in which he coached.

He was an efficient worker for decades at the Maine Auto Dealers Association. He was a fantastic joke teller. He was, unfortunately, a lifelong, diehard Vikings fan. He was quick-witted and bright as can be.

Though these sentences are sadly framed in the past tense, it should be known that there are myriad ways his legacy lives on. There are many hundreds of people he reached on his journey, many of his qualities reflected in those who came across him. There will certainly never be another Marc Jobin, but the world is better for the effect he has had on it. He is loved, he is missed, and we will bear him with us always.

Friends and family are invited to share their memories by visiting Marc’s online guestbook at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

A memorial will be held for Marc at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home on Nov. 10 at 11 a.m., with visiting hours from 9-11 a.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made

in his name to the:

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland

arlgp.org

