MEDFORD, Mass. — The Bowdoin College women’s soccer team fell, 2-1, in double overtime to top-seeded Tufts in the first round of the NESCAC playoffs on Saturday.

The Polar Bears (7-8-1) advanced to the conference tournament as the eight seed and faced the top-ranked Jumbos (12-2-2) for the second time in five days. Just like Tuesday’s regular season finale, it took overtime to decide a winner.

With 10 minutes remaining in regulation, Tufts grabbed a 1-0 lead off a corner kick as Liz Reed beat goaltender Penny Rocchio inside the right post.

The Polar Bears bounced back three minutes later, tying the game when Rachael Peacock fed Annie Pyne.

Three minutes into the second overtime, Tufts converted on a corner kick to earn the win. Reed sent the ball into the crowd in the box and Rocchio punched away the first attempt. Sophia Lloyd corralled the ball and put it in the back of the net.

Rocchio finished with seven saves, while Hayley Bernstein turned away seven shots for Tufts.

Women’s volleyball

Bowdoin closed its regular season with a NESCAC 3-0 wins inside Morrell Gymnasium.

Against rival Bates on Saturday, the Polar Bears made it 12 wins in a row, taking set wins of 25-19, 25-23, 25-20.

Caroline Flaharty had nine kills and 20 digs in the win for Bowdoin, while Cori Gray, Sophia Pahl and Danielle Abrams had seven apiece. Gray also had five blocks while Kate Kiser (21 assists) and Ella Haugen (18 assists) sparked the offense.

Bowdoin rolled past Colby on Friday, 25-12, 25-21, 25-9.

The Polar Bears had a balanced attack that featured nine players with kills, led by nine apiece from Ashley Williams and Jaida Hodge-Adams. Flaharty had five kills, two aces and 12 digs, while Emily King posted a team-best 16 digs. Gray had seven kills and five blocks, and Kiser paced the team with 25 assists.

Bowdoin will be the third seed for the NESCAC Championship and will play Williams in the quarterfinals on Friday at Tufts. Match times will be announced later today.

Field hockey

Lizzie Clarke scored two goals in the final four minutes to lead Hamilton to a 2-1 upset victory over Bowdoin in the NESCAC quarterfinals.

The Polar Bears (14-2) earned the No. 2 seed in the NESCAC following a 9-1 regular season record in conference play. The Continentals (9-7) were ranked seventh after going 4-6 in the NESCAC.

Bowdoin took a 1-0 lead when Faith Jennings slipped a shot into the cage off an assist from Manveer Sandhu.

Hamilton earned a penalty stroke with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Clarke successfully put her shot inside the post to tie the game.

Two minutes later, Clarke scored the game-winner on a penalty corner. Maura Holden inserted to Clarke at the top who blasted a shot towards net. The ball deflected up off a stick in the circle and into the net.

Cross country

The Bowdoin women placed fifth and the men claimed ninth in Saturday’s NESCAC Championship at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

In the women’s meet, Williams claimed the NESCAC title with 58 points. The Polar Bears finished with 161.

Caroline Shipley was the top Bowdoin finisher, ending in sixth by covering the 6K course in 22:24.9. Delaney Bullock (22:41.8) was eighth.

In the men’s 8K race, Bowdoin scored 232 points, with Williams sweeping the titles with 22 points.

Luca Ostertag-Hill was Bowdoin’s top finisher, crossing the finish line in 20th in a time of 26:29.8.

Bowdoin hosts this year’s Division III New England Cross Country Regional on Nov. 16.

Football

Bates claimed a 30-5 victory over the Polar Bears at Lewiston on Saturday night.

The win snapped a 17-game losing streak for the Bobcats (1-7), while Bowdoin fell to 0-8 and hosts Colby this upcoming Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Bates tallied the first 24 points. Bowdoin found the scoreboard right before halftime on a 28-yard field goal by Michael Chen.

The

Bobcats added a third-quarter touchdown before the Polar Bears closed out the scoring by blocking the ensuing Bobcat extra-point try and Soren Birkeland returning it for two points.

Tyler Bridge paced Bates with 188 yards on the ground.

Nate Richam-Odoi led Bowdoin with 81 rushing yards and 71 receiving yards in the loss. Defensively, Joe Gowetski had 14 tackles, including three for losses.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: