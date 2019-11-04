NEW HIRES

Opus Consulting Group hired Alice Evans as a consultant specializing in strategy, operations and finance.

Evans brings experience managing teams, creating sales and developing operational strategies.

Sevee & Maher Engineers added Roy Dunn, a certified industrial hygienist, to its staff.

Dunn brings over 24 years of experience in the industrial hygiene field. Most recently, he was vice president and senior scientist with a major environmental services consulting firm.

Brad Marshall joined Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader as an agent in its Auburn location.

Marshall, of Mexico, previously worked at Verso paper Mill in Jay.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Stephen J. Schwartz, of Schwartz & Schwartz, PA, of Portland, was named to Best Lawyers in America for 2020, the 10th consecutive year he’s been named by his peers to Best Lawyers. He was also named to Super Lawyers of New England. He practices personal injury, criminal defense, and wills and probate law.

Skelton Taintor & Abbott was named a Tier 1 Metropolitan “Best Law Firm” for family law, medical malpractice law – plaintiffs, and trusts & estate law, by U.S. News – Best Lawyers in 2020.

The firm has received the Tier 1 ranking each year since 2010.

John Bunker, an expert in apple identification, was presented with the 2019 Commissioner’s Distinguished Service Award for “his outstanding contributions to preserving Maine’s historic apple heritage,” a press release said.

Bunker is a farmer, author, and educator who started Fedco Trees in 1984.

