PORTLAND — LearningWorks, a West End nonprofit that offers a variety of free education programs, including one-on-one tutoring for adult immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers, is looking for more volunteer tutors.

There are 25 people on the wait list to be matched with a volunteer tutor.

Any fluent English speaker with some free time to commit to the program is eligible to become a tutor. Tutors must have the ability to work independently, patiently and with the openness to learn as much from their student as they’re teaching. A minimum commitment of 1.5 hours a week for at least six months is required.

Contact Volunteer Manager Nicole Labbe at [email protected] or 517-3123 or visit learningworks.me to find out how to apply.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: