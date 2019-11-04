FREEPORT — The town is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Citizen of the Year. The award is designed to honor

those who have significantly contributed to the community. Nomination forms are available at the Town Office, Freeport Community Library and online at freeportmaine.com. The deadline for submission is Dec. 12. Call 865-4743 for more information.

