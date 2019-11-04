JAY — A Canadian truck driver was injured Monday morning when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving rolled onto its side at the beginning of the Jay POW/MIA Remembrance Bridge on Riley Road.

The sawdust it was hauling spilled down an embankment. The bridge carries traffic over the Androscoggin River.

Richard Boulanger, 58, of St. Zacharie, Quebec, was driving a 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer from Verso Corp.’s Androscoggin Mill on Riley Road toward Route 4, Jay Sgt. Russell Adams said.

The truck failed to negotiate a corner on the road just prior to the bridge, he said.

Boulanger received broken bones — leg and arm injuries, he said.

Boulanger had been entangled in the cab of the truck while firefighters and paramedics worked to extricate him from it.

Livermore Fire Rescue Chief Don Castonguay speaks French and was able to translate between Boulanger and paramedics, Adams said.

The truck owner is CD Transport of St. Zacharie.

A NorthStar EMS ambulance took Boulanger to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Jay police officer Keith Masse is the primary investigator. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with traffic control. Jay, Livermore Falls, Livermore and Wilton fire departments also assisted police. The Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement responded, as did the Maine Department of Transportation and Department of Environmental Protection because of fuel leak. The remaining fuel in the truck was pumped out of it before Dutch Gap Auto of Chesterville could put the truck back on its wheels.

The section of road that leads to Verso Corp.’s Androscoggin Mill was temporarily closed off to through traffic.

It is the second tractor-trailer in Franklin County to roll over in the past week. A tractor-trailer truck loaded with sawdust rolled over Oct. 29 on Route 27 in Carrabassett Valley.

