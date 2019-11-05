Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough weren’t able to produce a team cross country state title Saturday at Twin Brook Recreation Center in Cumberland, but individually, the Capers and Red Storm certainly turned heads.

Here’s a recap:

Class B

The Cape Elizabeth boys finished with 139 points, good for fifth in Class B (Greely was first with 65) and the Capers did produce the top individual, Jack Bassett, who completed the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 40.53 seconds, two seconds faster than Jarrett Gulden of Lincoln Academy.

“Jarrett stuck with me longer and gave me a little bit of a scare,” said Bassett. “In the last 100 meters, I was pretty scared that he was going to catch up.”

Also scoring for Cape Elizabeth was Owen Patry (27th, 18:00.43), Ricky Perruzzi (28th, 18:02.56), Vaughan Lindenau (37th, 18:18.72) and Isaac Dinnerstein (46th, 18:43.77).

Cape Elizabeth’s girls’ team tallied 85 points (Greely was first with 71) and featured individual champion Lila Gaudrault, who completed the course in 19:19.62.

“It was definitely a little bit muddier than last week, which I expected with all the rain this week,” Gaudrault said of conditions on a sunny Saturday with temperatures in the mid-40s. “But it wasn’t that bad, especially in the woods where it’s more of a gravel surface.”

Right behind in second place was teammate Charlotte DeGeorge (20:07.87). Also scoring were Lydia Branson (14th, 21:20.91), Marcella Hesser (21st, 21:43.66) and Zoe Evans (47th, 23:11.52).

Class A

In Class A, the Scarborough boys weren’t able to repeat as champions, as their 123 points left them fifth (Mt. Ararat won the title with 84 points). The Red Storm were led by Tristram Coffin (ninth, 16:39.77). Also scoring were Zach Barry (13th, 16:57.82), Erik LoSacco (17th, 17:14.54), William Pulvino (40th, 18:04.03) and Warren O’Shea (44th, 18:10.17).

South Portland didn’t qualify as a team, but Nic Borelli had the 34th-best individual time (17:45.24) and Jacob Ramos posted the 66th-fastest time (18:38.65).

In the Class A girls’ meet, won by Bonny Eagle with 72 points, Scarborough (249) placed 11th. The Red Storm were paced by Kayla Werner (sixth, 19:59.04). Also scoring were Megan Randall (18th, 20:45.09), Ryanne Cox (65th, 22:59.12), Fernanda Martinez (75th, 23:35.17) and Kristen Werner (85th, 24:21.43).

New Englands

Several runners get to compete in one final race Saturday at the New England championships in Manchester, Connecticut.

The Scarborough team and Cape Elizabeth’s Bassett qualified on the boys’ side.

Cape Elizabeth’s Gaudrault and DeGeorge and Scarborough’s Kayla Werner qualified for the girls.

Press Herald staff writer Glenn Jordan contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

