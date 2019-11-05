WESTBROOK — Mike Foley, currently an at-large City Councilor, won the four-way mayors race Tuesday with 1,156 votes, trumping second-place candidate incumbent Mike Sanphy.

Foley was elected with 1,156 votes. Mike Sanphy received 1,061 votes, Republican nominee Phil Spiller, 1,002 votes, and Michael Shaughnessy, 522 votes.

Claude Rwaganje won the At-large council seat with 1,557 votes. In tow, Steve Willette pulled 1,337 votes, and McDonald Johnson, 647 votes.

David Morse won the Ward 1 City Council race with 400 votes, defeating Deb Shangraw at 352.

In Ward 4, Elliot Storey received 452 votes, ousting incumbent Larry McWilliams who had 390.

In uncontested races, Ward 2 City Councilor Victor Chau secured another term with 608 votes.

Jeremy McGowan won the At-large School Committee seat with 2,793 votes.

Ward 3 School Committee member Noreen Poitras secured another term with 477 votes.

In the Ward 4 School Committee race, Mary Hall received 481 votes.

A total of 3,805 voters weighed in on who should take the mayor’s seat, as well as the contested at-large, Ward 1 and Ward 5 City Council seats, for a voter turnout of about 29%.

