An ultra low-cost airline plans non-stop flights between Portland and Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota next spring, growing options for travelers at the state’s largest airport.

Sun Country Airlines will start twice-weekly service in June, according to a news release from the Portland International Jetport. Sun Country, based in Minnesota, offers year-round flights to the U.S. West Coast and seasonal service to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

“We are thrilled to have Sun Country joining our lineup of airlines,” said Airport Director Paul Bradbury, in a prepared statement. “Minneapolis-St.Paul is a very strong market for the Jetport, and we know from our passengers that non-stop service is a major selling point, not just for departing, but also arriving home.”

Sun Country offers low fares, but charges more for baggage, priority boarding and other extras.

“We are excited to welcome the Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine to our growing network and to provide service to Minneapolis-St. Paul,” said Sun Country Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney in a statement. “We’re committed to affordably connecting guests to their favorite people, places, and memories and we look forward to bringing that commitment to Portland.

There is non-stop service to 22 destinations on nine airlines through the Portland Jetport and more airlines have added routes in the past few years. More than 2 million passengers came through in 2018, setting a new record.

