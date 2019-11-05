TOPSHAM — Topsham voters ousted incumbent candidate Bill Thompson who was running for one of two seats on the board of selectmen Tuesday to make room for newcomer Matthew Nixon.

Marie Brillant was running for re-election to the board and will return for another three years after drawing 866 votes. Nixon won the most votes with an unofficial tally of 1,013. Thompson garnered 734 votes.

The win was still sinking in, Nixon said Tuesday night.

“We need to immediately begin looking at our energy — energy source in particular “, Nixon said. “I know the town recently approved an RFP request for more solar in the town but we really need to buckle down.”

Nixon said the call for a more sustainable energy source has been his platform, as well as adhering to the comprehensive plan the town passed in May, a hefty document that acts as a blueprint for the future of the town.

With a 147-vote margin between himself and the second runnerup, “that’s a pretty significant mandate right there in terms of where the town would like to go,” Nixon said.

Nixon, 38, has lived in town for 11 years and said he is working on his doctorate degree, he sees what is planned at the government level as well as what students are thinking.“I think that gives me a good perspective in what the different generations care about,” he said, “and in my experience, they care about the same thing but maybe have a different way of going about it.”

Brillant couldn’t be reached for comment. She has served on the board of selectmen since 2010. The former dairy farmer has lived in town since 2003.

She recently told The Forecaster that she ran for office because she is pleased with how selectmen are taking care of the town

“I’d really love to figure out a way to lower the taxes,” she said. “I have two daughters that live in this town, and it’s a struggle for them to pay their taxes.”

The election drew a 22% voter turnout on Tuesday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: